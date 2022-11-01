Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Masco Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. 65,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,408. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

