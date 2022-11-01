Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 2,868 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 1.0% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $129.01. The stock had a trading volume of 59,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.83. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

