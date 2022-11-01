Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $347,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 122,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 44,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 499,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

