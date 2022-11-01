Riverwater Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital accounts for 0.9% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $285,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,446. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

