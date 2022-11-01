Riverwater Partners LLC Has $738,000 Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Veeco Instruments worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,012,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VECO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. 18,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

