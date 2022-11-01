Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,190 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average is $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

