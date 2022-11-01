Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 7,444 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 31.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

TGLS traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.80. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGLS. B. Riley raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

