RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.17. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
