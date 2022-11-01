RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.17. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

