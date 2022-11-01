Reviewing ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 16.95% 11.88% 9.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cosmos Group and ZTO Express (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $37.70, indicating a potential upside of 123.21%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cosmos Group and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) $4.77 billion 2.14 $746.14 million $1.07 15.79

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Cosmos Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

