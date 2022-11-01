Request Trading Up 4.5% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $109.48 million and $1.97 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,498.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00054656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00044929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022627 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10834634 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $19,636,702.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.