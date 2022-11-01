Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,079,000 after buying an additional 295,152 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $130.71. 17,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.27.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.