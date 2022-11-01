Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Thomas Catinazzo Sells 1,099 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $23,672.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,561.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 443 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $10,069.39.

On Thursday, September 8th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $787,710.00.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RLAY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,479. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 13,243.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

