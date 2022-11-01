ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.16 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. ReddCoin has a market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $12,123.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00034904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00269156 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001326 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003377 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004770 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00019272 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.