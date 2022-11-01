Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ING Group initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 603.60% and a net margin of 15.80%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,469,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,421,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 250,227 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.