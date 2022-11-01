Quotient Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 3rd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, November 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Quotient stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 43,172,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,598. Quotient has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.70.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 900,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Quotient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quotient by 4,136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

