Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Qumu to $0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of QUMU opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 146.14% and a negative net margin of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

