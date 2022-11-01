Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMUGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Qumu to $0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of QUMU opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.82.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 146.14% and a negative net margin of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMUGet Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

