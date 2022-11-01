Quantum (QUA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $180,944.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $180,944.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $3.99 or 0.00019517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,441.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007639 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00041989 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 81.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00044350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00254170 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 3.55972499 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,958.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.