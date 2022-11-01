Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $300.67 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00014033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $300.67 million and $41.49 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,590.00 or 0.07747135 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00094114 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00034240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00069882 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,393,258 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

