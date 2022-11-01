Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.62

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.62 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.14), with a volume of 1646203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.15).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Purplebricks Group Stock Down 4.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The stock has a market cap of £36.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Purplebricks Group Company Profile
Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.
