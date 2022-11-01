Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 71,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 176,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

