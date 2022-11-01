Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

Chevron stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.37. The company had a trading volume of 241,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $183.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.33. The firm has a market cap of $360.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

