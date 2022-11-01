Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 20.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ADC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.62. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

