Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,903. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

