ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 28,471 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

