Prometeus (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $106,271.00

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.51 or 0.00026956 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $106.13 million and approximately $106,271.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

