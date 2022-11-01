Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Lowered to C$120.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRBZF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Premium Brands stock remained flat at $59.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. 146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.60. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $109.37.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

