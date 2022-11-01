Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$140.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PD. CIBC cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$74.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$119.50.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

TSE:PD opened at C$100.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$80.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.50. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$37.90 and a 1-year high of C$109.29.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

