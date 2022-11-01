PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 1.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.48.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.23. 43,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.37 and a 52-week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

