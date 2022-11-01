Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.85. 3,440,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521,011. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.90. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.