PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

PGTI stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $43,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,827.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

