Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AON by 165.1% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AON by 45.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,774. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.20.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

