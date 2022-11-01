Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 20.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after buying an additional 286,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,287,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,398,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perion Network by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 328,422 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Perion Network by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,123,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 152,335 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. 7,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,280. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PERI. Raymond James raised their target price on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

