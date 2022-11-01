Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Up 15.9% in October

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Owlet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owlet in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Owlet by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OWLT. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owlet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Owlet stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. 32,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.09. Owlet has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

