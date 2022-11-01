OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $231.41 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $231.41 million and approximately $35.23 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00008052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00092953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00069465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007143 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000186 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.