OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 954,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,307,000. XPeng makes up approximately 0.8% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in XPeng by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 25.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.01.

Shares of XPEV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,108,022. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

