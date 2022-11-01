OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 141,318 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,318 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.62% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1,115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GMF traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.47. 13,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.07. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $130.46.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.