OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,042 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. 24,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

