OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $11.63 Million Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 535,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 45.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 48.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.02.

Shares of NIO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 1,432,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,428,856. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.01. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

