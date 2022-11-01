OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $61.20 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 979,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,204,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,177,000 after buying an additional 69,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.72. 2,989,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,897,984. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.