OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,471 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 124.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $48.97. 10,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,652. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $74.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.