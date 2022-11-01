OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $38.66 Million Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530,469 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for 1.1% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.14% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $38,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAXJ. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,577,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AAXJ traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. 17,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,002. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.39 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

