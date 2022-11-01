OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $11.06 Million Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,602 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BeiGene worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $326,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $170.64. 5,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,426. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $392.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average is $159.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.73.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

