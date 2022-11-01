OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 772,625 BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 772,625 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,904,000. BP makes up approximately 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 200.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BP to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.70.

BP Price Performance

NYSE BP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 303,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,140. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s payout ratio is -40.57%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

