OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,363 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.26% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $17,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,421,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,774,000 after purchasing an additional 325,676 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,427,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,402,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 130.5% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 226,459 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

