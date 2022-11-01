OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 241,289 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,289 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $13,545,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBJP traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,653 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.

