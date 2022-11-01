Ocean Protocol Price Reaches $0.17 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $102.68 million and $10.24 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ocean Protocol launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

