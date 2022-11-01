NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.37. 169,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.