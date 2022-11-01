NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.70.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. 156,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

