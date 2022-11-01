News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. News has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that News will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in News by 289.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in News by 3,529.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.