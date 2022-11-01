News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
NWSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.37.
News Price Performance
Shares of NWSA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. News has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Insider Activity at News
In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in News by 289.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in News by 3,529.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.
About News
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
