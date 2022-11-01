NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
