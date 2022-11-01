NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

